Comparing Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) & Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tilly’s and Torrid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilly’s 0 1 2 0 2.67 Torrid 0 1 7 0 2.88

Tilly’s presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.32%. Torrid has a consensus price target of $28.31, suggesting a potential upside of 1.11%. Given Tilly’s’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tilly’s is more favorable than Torrid.

Profitability

This table compares Tilly’s and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilly’s 4.41% 17.14% 5.23% Torrid N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tilly’s and Torrid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilly’s $531.33 million 0.93 -$1.14 million ($0.04) -408.50 Torrid N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Torrid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilly’s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Tilly’s shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Tilly’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tilly’s beats Torrid on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical footprint of 608 stores. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 608 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

