Comparing Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -9.26% 13.74% 2.97% DouYu International -3.53% -4.69% -3.63%

This table compares Rackspace Technology and DouYu International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.05 -$245.80 million $0.83 16.37 DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.83 $74.41 million $0.23 16.43

DouYu International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rackspace Technology and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 3 9 0 2.75 DouYu International 0 3 2 0 2.40

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus target price of $24.05, suggesting a potential upside of 76.93%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 289.07%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats DouYu International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

