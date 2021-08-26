Collateral Pay (COLL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $990,388.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00126769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00158640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,023.23 or 0.99978190 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.99 or 0.01048234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.71 or 0.06584647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,242,906 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

