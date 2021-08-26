CoinFi (COFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $63,306.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $757,199.31 and approximately $63,306.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00053188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.19 or 0.00760950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00099385 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.