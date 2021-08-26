CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 29.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in CMC Materials by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCMP opened at $127.81 on Thursday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

