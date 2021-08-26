Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.24

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLIGF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

