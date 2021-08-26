Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

CWEN stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $137,658.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,890 shares of company stock worth $625,212 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,798 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 205,590 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 632,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 224,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

