Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,630,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,095,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after buying an additional 192,689 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the first quarter worth $4,352,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 361.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 83,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 65,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 306,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 40,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEZU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.24. 35,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

