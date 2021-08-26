Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $302.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,959. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $303.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

