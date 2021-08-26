Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 398 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,387,000 after buying an additional 2,929,012 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

PACB stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 61,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,788. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.08. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

