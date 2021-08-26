Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,441 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $23,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.64. 8,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.75. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $108.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

