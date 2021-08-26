Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) COO Sells $1,801,329.64 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $1,801,329.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $101.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

