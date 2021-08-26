Civitas Price Reaches $0.0146 on Major Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market cap of $120,453.47 and $37.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019457 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001407 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000138 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000785 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,223,021 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.