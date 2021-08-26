Citigroup Lowers Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $140.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $168.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.07.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 15.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

