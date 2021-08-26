Citigroup Lowers ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target to $7.50

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lowered shares of ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

WISH stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 76,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $855,740.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,483 shares of company stock worth $4,549,138.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $936,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

