Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,743,829 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 809,100 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $516,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $291,826,000 after buying an additional 296,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,332,318. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $249.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.