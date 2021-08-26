Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

