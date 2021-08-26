Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for approximately 3.2% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $390.31. 1,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,404. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $307.65 and a 12-month high of $396.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.