Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87. Cintas reported earnings per share of $2.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $11.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Cintas by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cintas by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cintas by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44,478 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $390.57. 2,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas has a 12-month low of $307.65 and a 12-month high of $396.38. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

