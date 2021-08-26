CIBC Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

CIBC reissued their underperform rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$1.30 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.52.

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$1.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.44.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

