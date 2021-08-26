CIBC Cuts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$44.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.42.

NYSE SU opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -63.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

