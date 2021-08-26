Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $186.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.26.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after acquiring an additional 306,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.