Chorus Limited (CHRYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.
Chorus stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75. Chorus has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.
About Chorus
