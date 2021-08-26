Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LDSVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF remained flat at $$11,508.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 99. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1-year low of $7,865.95 and a 1-year high of $11,561.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10,524.68.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

