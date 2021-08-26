Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $10.39

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $10.94. Chindata Group shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 7,957 shares changing hands.

CD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -227.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,875,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 154.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,043 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,063 shares during the period. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.