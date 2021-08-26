China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNP traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.80. 2,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,646. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 49,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.