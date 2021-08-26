China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.49.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of NYSE:SNP traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.80. 2,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,646. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.89.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
