Chi-Foon Chan Sells 310 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chi-Foon Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16.

SNPS opened at $325.01 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $327.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.08. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after buying an additional 516,571 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,122,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,597,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

