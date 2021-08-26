Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) EVP Daniel Devers Sells 9,000 Shares

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cerner stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.06.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

