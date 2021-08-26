Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENT stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 54,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,040. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CENT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Myers acquired 2,375 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $100,106.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

