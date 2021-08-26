CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $25.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.90.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.37. 3,931,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205,876. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

