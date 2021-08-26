CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

CDK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $41.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,387,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,619,000 after purchasing an additional 417,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 266,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

