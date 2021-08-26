CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $83.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after purchasing an additional 663,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after purchasing an additional 297,672 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,903,000 after purchasing an additional 316,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,490,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE opened at $94.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.71.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

