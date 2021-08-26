cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CFO Thomas Ronan Kennedy Buys 7,400 Shares

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CFO Thomas Ronan Kennedy acquired 7,400 shares of cbdMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $15,096.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88. cbdMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 57.40% and a negative return on equity of 32.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 price objective (down from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in cbdMD by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 228,683 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in cbdMD by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,284,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 844,403 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in cbdMD by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 608,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 385,667 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in cbdMD by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 112,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in cbdMD by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

