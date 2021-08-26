Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 10.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $214.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.80 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

