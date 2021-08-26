Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Acquires £18,600 in Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £18,600 ($24,301.02).

CGS opened at GBX 372 ($4.86) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 396.13. The company has a market capitalization of £162.31 million and a PE ratio of 39.79. Castings P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 302 ($3.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 420 ($5.49).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 11.69 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Castings’s previous dividend of $3.57. Castings’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

