Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 384,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,929,104 shares.The stock last traded at $71.09 and had previously closed at $80.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.99.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

