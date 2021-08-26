Casper Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Casper has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $174.91 million and $108.52 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00051881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00125998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00156436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,781.06 or 0.99235041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.79 or 0.01024120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.76 or 0.06420566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,302,665,879 coins and its circulating supply is 1,324,716,741 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

