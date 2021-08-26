Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7,366.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.79. The stock had a trading volume of 73,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,818. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.