Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $47,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 107,397 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $39.76. 10,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.