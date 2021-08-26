Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NSIT stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $98.65. The company had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,864. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.