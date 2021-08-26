Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,635 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of AudioCodes worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 188,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 99.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 37.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after buying an additional 371,031 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 64.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 78,701 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,876. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

