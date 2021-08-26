Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,355 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 47,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,499. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

