Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,135 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,626. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

