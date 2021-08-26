CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $398,269.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $679,116.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $403,447.02.

Shares of CARG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.42. 1,109,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,727. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $3,336,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

