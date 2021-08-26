Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $133.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDLX. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

CDLX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.16. The stock had a trading volume of 315,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,950. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 370,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $55,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,365.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,114 in the last three months. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,016,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 105,737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.