Cardano Price Up 22% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $83.05 billion and approximately $6.53 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00005505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00055094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00097689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.00300263 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00044359 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,005,080,086 coins and its circulating supply is 32,143,012,801 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.