Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSFFF. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

CSFFF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 49,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,714. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.36. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.