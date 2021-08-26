Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.89

Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 523401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $664.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.42.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 74.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 249,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

