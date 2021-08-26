Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.23. 1,539,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,932. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

