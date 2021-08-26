Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.16. 88,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,361. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

